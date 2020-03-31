Covid-19: Universiti Malaysia Kelantan issues safety, health guidelines for university community

Commuters wearing face masks are pictured at the KL Sentral public transportation hub in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, March 31 — Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) through the registrar’s office has issued nine guidelines to ensure the safety and health of all students and staff, vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Noor Azizi Ismail said.

He said the university community have been advised to abide by the guidelines as stipulated in the administrative circular in accordance with the movement control order (MCO) ruling.

“UMK has also issued notices, taking into account the current situation, and with the guidance of the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) had even developed a scenario planning, as well as channeled information from time to time through the UMK Covid-19 official portal which can be accessed at www.umk.edu.my/covid19.

“All UMK members are urged to keep abreast of announcements made by the management on the guidance and control measures as recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the University Health Centre (PKU) throughout the MCO,” he said in a statement here today.

Noor Azizi also thanked staff and students of UMK for their cooperation and expressed his appreciation to frontliners at the health facility for their dedication and contribution amid the spread of Covid-19.

“UMK lecturers and researchers have also contributed their expertise in the fight against Covid-19 infection by producing disinfectant fluids and personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as face shields for the frontline workers,” he said.

Noor Azizi added that on March 25, a Covid-19 Fund was launched to assist staff and students who were affected throughout the MCO period.

“As such, donations in any amount are welcome, as your contribution will enable the university to assist and ease the burden of those whose livelihoods have been affected following the Covid-19 crisis,” he said. — Bernama