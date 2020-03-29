Noor Hisham: I’m a hero? It’s not about me, but what we can do together to fight Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Labelled as a national hero by social media users, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham has played down such platitudes from the public for himself.

The Health director-general today said that the current fight against Covid-19 pandemic is carried out by everyone in the nation, and not merely him alone.

“No, it’s not about me. It’s about what we can do together as one, for Covid-19 situation.

“So to me, that is not important. What’s important is our service,” Dr Noor Hisham told a press conference.

Reaksi Ketua Pengarah Kesihatan @DGHisham apabila warganet menggelarkannya sebagai 'wira negara'.... pic.twitter.com/7gHf16yGJC — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) March 29, 2020

Dr Noor Hisham has served under three governments, the era of Barisan Nasional, to Pakatan Harapan to the current Perikatan Nasional coalition, and has been hailed as a hero in Malaysia’s fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

He has been taking the lead in the MOH’s daily press conferences with the media, replacing newly minted Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba after a series of gaffes and criticisms over the latter’s handling.