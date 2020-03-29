New positive cases now from fourth, fifth generation of tabligh cluster, Health D-G says

Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya March 25, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The new positive cases of Covid-19 infection are largely seen among those who have been infected through four or five generations from the original Sri Petaling tabligh event, Health’s Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In a press conference in Putrajaya, he said the infection chain triggered by the tabligh cluster has already widened within just one month, and now there are no more new cases from the first or even second generation.

“The number now we see, that the tabligh group, or the congregation from Sri Petaling, have already gone into the fifth generation,” he told a press conference.

“So no more first generation, second generation. Within a period of one month, the expansion already we are seeing, is a result of the fifth generation.

“The new clusters will be indirectly related to either the fourth generation or the fifth generation,” he said, adding that the spread is “all over” mainly because the tabligh congregation members also went to mosques to pray, and infect other attendees there.

Dr Noor Hisham said that to date, 17,965 members from the Sri Petaling mosque congregation have been screened, with 12,842 samples taken.

Out of that, 1,254 tested positive to date, while 7,084 tested negative with 4,504 still awaiting their results.

“This means that we have 5,123 of those need to undergo the sample testing,” he said.