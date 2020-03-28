Covid-19: Donations keep coming in for frontliners

Medical personnel check the temperature of a visitor at the entrance of KPJ Tawakkal hospital in Kuala Lumpur, January 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — In light of the hardship faced by the frontliners and the people of various walks of life due to the Covid-19 outbreak, many parties have come forward to help ease their burden.

Among them were Prolintas Group of Companies and MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd.

Prolintas Group of Companies has donated RM60,000 in the form of cash and medical equipment to the Ministry of Health (MOH), University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM), hospitals and B40 group.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said the cash aid would be used to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to doctors and nurses.

“The medical equipment is for Sungai Buloh Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Selayang Hospital and Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd has channelled RM170,000 to support the MOH in buying additional medical equipment and supplies for hospitals especially healthcare frontliners.

MSIG Malaysia chief executive officer Chua Seck Guan said the donation was also aimed at ensuring the medical frontliners were well protected during the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama