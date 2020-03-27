Perak MB says donating two months’ salary to state disaster fund

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu clocks in on his first day as Perak Mentri Besar at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh March 17, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Perak Mentri Besar’s Office

IPOH, March 27 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced today that he will take a two-month salary cut beginning next month and donate the money to the state Disaster and Social Aid Fund.

He said the move was in line with the Cabinet's decision to cut the prime minister, ministers and deputy ministers’ salaries for two months and the money would be channelled to the Covid-19 Fund.

Ahmad Faizal said the state government also encouraged corporate bodies and private sector to contribute to the Perak Disaster and Social Aid Fund.

"The Perak government will also continue to look into additional special assistance initiatives to ensure that the fate of the target population is properly defended," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said the state government expressed sadness over the first death of Covid-19 patient in the state involving a 62-year-old man from Kajang, Selangor.

“We believe that the medical team at Raja Perempuan Bainun Hospital has done its best to treat the victim since being referred to the hospital on March 23.

“While the Ministry of Health is investigating the possible linkages of the victim with any of the Covid-19 clusters, we need to be concerned that Hilir Perak and Kinta districts have been classified as Red Zone areas after recording 48 and 41 positive cases respectively, as of yesterday,” he said.

As of noon, 151 cases of Covid-19 infections were recorded in Perak involving all areas except Kampar. — Bernama