Johor Sultan advises Simpang Renggam residents to stay calm and abide by authorities’ instructions

JOHOR BARU, March 27 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today advised residents of the two areas in Simpang Renggam that have been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to remain calm.

He also said that he wanted the residents to give their full cooperation to the authorities and to adhere to their instructions.

“I hope the residents in the affected areas do not panic and cooperate with the authorities in preventing the Covid-19 virus from spreading to other areas,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a message on the Royal Johor Facebook page today.

Sultan Ibrahim’s advice was in reference to the Covid-19 outbreak that has forced two areas in central Johor to be placed under the EMCO, which is a first for the country.

Police man roadblocks on the trunk roads leading to the two affected areas in Simpang Renggam that have since been under the enhanced movement control order. — Picture by Ben Tan

The two affected areas in Simpang Renggam are Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Datuk Ibrahim Majid.

Both areas are located 67km from the state capital Johor Baru, or about an hour’s drive away.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced in a statement that two areas in Simpang Renggam, near Kluang, became the first to be issued the EMCO after 61 residents tested Covid-19 positive.

