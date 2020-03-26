Sarawak committee sets up two units to handle food and security

Abang Johari said SSC will monitor closely the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the people and the roll out the various economic initiatives which were announced recently. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 26 — The Sarawak Security Committee (SSC) today formed two subcommittees to deal with issues relating to food supply and security arising out of the imposition of the Movement Control Order MCO) to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan will head the subcommittee for food and Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing will lead the other.

Abang Johari, who is also the SSC chairman, said the food supply chain subcommittee will monitor the supply of food, including those in the rural areas.

“We shall enhance our border control and monitor human traffic at our borders with the neighbouring countries to prevent “import” of the coronavirus,” he told reporters after chairing the SSC meeting.

He said SSC will monitor closely the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the people and the roll out the various economic initiatives which were announced recently.

The chief minister said the Sarawak government will review from time to time the economic impact of the MCO and will endeavour to find solutions to enable the people to return to normal life.

“I am confident that the 16 initiatives which we have announced recently will bring a positive impact on the state economy and the people,” he said.

Abang Johari said SSC noted that since the implementation of the MCO on March 18 till today, the transmission of Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak has stabilised.

He appealed to all Sarawakians to continue to abide by the MCO and stay at home, saying that this will definitely help the state government to reduce the impact of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

He said there has been a dip in the number of positive cases since MCO was enforced.

“But on March 21, it rose to 10 positive cases. After that it came down to eight, then six, five and four yesterday and four cases today,” he said.

“If we continue to keep ourselves indoors and abide by the MCO, then there is a possibility that the number of cases will come down further,” he said, the state government’s objective is to have zero new Covid-19 cases.