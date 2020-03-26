Kluang’s Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom is now Johor’s new Covid-19 hospital

Vidyanathan advised the public to cooperate in ensuring the implementation of HEBHK’s new function will run smoothly in Kluang as the state’s Covid-19 hospital. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 26 — The increased prevalence of the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection in Johor has led to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) in Kluang being identified as the state’s Covid-19 hospital, said a state executive council member.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyanathan said since the announcement from yesterday, all non-emergency cases are advised to seek treatment at a nearby clinic or hospital.

“Services that have been moved include the daily Thalassemia treatments that will be transferred to a nearby hospital, while elective surgeries and daily treatment procedures have been postponed.

“HEBHK’s Outpatient Department and Specialist Clinical Services will also be transferred to the former Kluang Nursing College administration building next to the old Kluang Hospital starting March 29.

“Clinical operations after office hours have also been postponed in addition to the discontinuation of all non-Covid-19 new patient admissions, except in cases of emergency birth,” said Vidyanathan.

He said this during a “live” broadcast on the state’s Makmur Johor Facebook page today.

Vidyanathan advised the public to cooperate in ensuring the implementation of HEBHK’s new function will run smoothly in Kluang as the state’s Covid-19 hospital.

He reminded that all visitors are not allowed to visit during the hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients.

Vidyanathan‘s explanation today cleared the air over rumours yesterday that HEBHK's outpatient treatment services had been moved to the old Kluang Hospital.

This follows pictures that have been circulating on Facebook pages over the past few days showing cleaning work at the old Kluang Hospital, allegedly to allow the hospital to be reopened to treat non Covid-19 patients.

HEBHK is said to be the designated hospital to handle the Covid-19 cases in the state following its move from Hospital Permai in Johor Baru.

Meanwhile, Vidyanathan said the state government expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the donors and philanthropists who have provided their assistance in this difficult time.

“We are calling for more companies and the private sector to come to the aid of the government by providing financial assistance to the Johor State Disaster Fund and other appropriate assistance to the Johor State Disaster Management Committee,” he said.

Vidyanathan also encouraged the public to abide by the government’s extension of the movement control order (MCO) until April 14 which was announced yesterday.

He said the extension is intended to enhance efforts to control the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Therefore, the public is encouraged to stay calm, stay at home and always obey the MCO in order for all of us to cope in this difficult situation,” said Vidyanathan.



