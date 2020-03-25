Factories at Sarawak Free Industrial Zone allowed to operate during MCO, says deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the approval was given by the International Trade and Industry Ministry as some of the factories were under the category of essential services. — Bernama pic

BAU (Sarawak), March 25 — Factories at the Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone here are allowed to resume operations during the movement control order (MCO) period provided that they adhere to the standard operating procedure set.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the approval was given by the International Trade and Industry Ministry as some of the factories were under the category of essential services.

“It is not the state government’s decision,” he told a press conference after making inspections on the the implementation of MCO at an oil palm plantations and factories in Lundu and Bau.

On the directive issued by the state government which required the people in the state to remain indoor from 7pm to 7am beginning yesterday throughout the MCO period, Uggah, who is State Disaster Management Committee chairman said it did not apply to those working in the essential services sector.

He said for employees in the essential services sector were required to show their work travel passes to any enforcement officers on duty.

Meanwhile, Uggah said all oil palm plantation owners in Sarawak were required to submit the list and full names of their foreign workers to the State Disaster Management Committee to track their travel history.

“Workers from Indonesia with travel history to their home country are required to be placed under self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Those who have symptoms such as fever and cough must be sent to the nearest hospital immediately to facilitate close contact tracing activities (if a worker is tested positive for Covid-19),” he added. — Bernama