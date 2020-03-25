Corporates urged to come to frontliners’ aid via #responsMALAYSIA

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel brave the heavy downpour to man a roadblock on Jalan Sultan Iskandar, Ipoh March 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The #responsMALAYSIA initiative by the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (PBSMM) is a platform for corporate and private companies in the country to channel contributions in efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.



It’s chairman Tan Sri Tunku Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, said the contributions in the form of basic necessities were items required by the frontliners for community engagement activities organised by PBSMM.



Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz said the initiative had also received the support of Finance Minister Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz.



“All contributions will be channeled to those affected by Covid-19. (The initiative) is an effort to raise public awareness on the Covid-19 outbreak, including the importance of social distancing and compliance with the movement control order,” she said in a statement today.



“(It includes) screening and basic health services for the underprivileged group, supplying face masks and hand sanitisers to those in need, as well as improving quality of educational programmes on diet and nutrition for the B40 group,” she said adding that senior citizens would be given priority.



PBSMM also supports the fight against Covid-19 by offering ambulance services to hospitals which have been dedicated for Covid-19 cases and the ambulance service teams are stationed at strategic areas in the Klang Valley. — Bernama