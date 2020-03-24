Op Covid-19: Cops detain duo, seize 50kg of ketum at KL roadblock

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh March 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Police detained two men and seized 50 kilogrammes of ketum leaves at a roadblock during the Op Covid-19 operation in Jalan Sungai Tua near here early this morning.

Hulu Selangor disrtrict police chief Supt Arsad Kamarrudin said the duo, aged 26 and 46 were detained at about 1.40am.

He said the team which was conducting checks at the roadblock stopped a Mitsubishi Triton vehicle which was heading towards Hulu Yam Bharu after the duo were caught behaving in a suspicious manner.

“Upon checking the vehicle, police found 10 plastic packets believed to contain ketum leaves weighing 50 kilogrammes,” he said in a statement today.

Arsad said the two suspects were now in remand until tomorrow and the case was being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama