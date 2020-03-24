GLC, GLIC Disaster Response Network gives RM40m to fight Covid-19

Of the RM40 million, RM17 million will go towards the purchase of medical supplies, Personal Protective Equipment and ventilators, said GDRN. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, March 24 — The Government-Linked Companies (GLC) and Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLIC) Disaster Response Network (GDRN) with their partners have gathered around RM40 million for Malaysia’s efforts against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The GDRN is managed by a joint-secretariat led by Yayasan Hasanah, a foundation under Khazanah Nasional Bhd, and Telekom Malaysia Bhd in assisting the Health Ministry (MoH) in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The collective early contributions stand at RM40 million from several GLCs, GLICs and private sector entities to support the various humanitarian and medical-related initiatives.

“Of the RM40 million, RM17 million has been pledged directly to the GDRN to support MoH to purchase medical supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators,” said GDRN in a statement issued yesterday.

The companies and foundations pledging support are Affin Bank Bhd, CIMB Bank Bhd, Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP), Permodalan Nasional Bhd, Sime Darby Property Bhd, Pharmaniaga Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), Telekom Malaysia, TIME dotcom Bhd, Yayasan Hasanah, Yayasan Sime Darby, and Yayasan UEM.

The statement said coordination and implementation of procurement, handling, warehousing and distribution will be done through Pharmaniaga Bhd.

Yayasan Hasanah managing director Shahira Ahmed Bazari said better coordination of assistance efforts was needed to avoid duplication and redundancy.

“We hope that this platform will enable a more streamlined approach to assist MoH and the nation during this difficult time.

“Currently Yayasan Hasanah is coordinating the efforts with GLCs and GLICs under the banner of the GDRN and welcome the private sector to also extend their support towards this joint effort,” said Shahira.

In addition, several GDRN members previously provided relief support totalling approximately RM23 million. These include the distribution of food supplies, hygiene kits and medical equipment to hospitals, including district health clinics, universities which are still housing students on campus, and the Surveillance Centre managed by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

The statement added that GDRN’s commitment to support the fight against Covid-19 will continue beyond the movement control order (MCO) period as it plans to assist the vulnerable and Bottom 40 (B40) groups suffering long-term consequences from Covid-19.

“This is in line with the purpose of the GDRN’s formation, which is to ensure a holistic response in the short, medium and long term in times of disasters as witnessed by its support across the country from 2013 until 2019.

“While efforts through GDRN and by individual GLC, GLIC, as well as the private sector will continue, it welcomes contribution from others,” said the statement.

Interested parties/organisations who wish to contribute via GDRN and Yayasan Hasanah can contact Yayasan Hasanah community development and humanitarian disaster relief head Anita Ahmad (6019-2782707, email: [email protected]) and TM and GDRN Secretariat head, corporate responsibility and external stakeholders management head, Izad Ismail (6019-3366035, email: [email protected]).