Azmin tasked to ensure adequate supply of food during MCO period amid Covid-19 pandemic

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (left) and fellow Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference in Putrajaya March 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 24 — A special committee headed by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is to be set up to ensure adequate supply of foodstuff during the ongoing movement control order (MCO) period, it was announced today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that besides Miti, the committee will also comprise representatives from the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The committee will discuss the food supply chain and transportation of foodstuff to the consumer besides the supply of foodstuff, he told a press conference after an MCO special meeting of senior ministers here.

“The committee will also look into the food supply chain, for example the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry making sure that fish, vegetables and so on can be procured.

“It will ensure that the food produced can be sent to the consumer, from the farm to the table, without disruption,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister.

The MCO will be in force up to March 31. It was imposed on March 18 to break the chain of infection of Covid-19. — Bernama