Sales tax, import duty exemptions for all critical medical supplies too, not just face masks, urge Pakatan leaders

Pakatan urged Putrajaya to exclude import duties and sales tax on critical medical supplies used by nurses and health workers. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council today urged the government to not only waive import duties and sales tax for face masks, but also all other critical medical supplies.

The joint statement from PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, Amanah strategic communications chief Khalid Samad and DAP’s Ong Kian Ming said that this will help boost the supply of much-needed medical supplies through local manufacturing chains as well as imports.

“We welcome the decision by the Finance Ministry and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to exclude import duties and sales tax for face masks.

“But we also urge the government to give the same exemption to the critical medical supplies used by nurses and health workers such as personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, and respiratory aids (ventilators),” they said.

The council also urged the Customs Department to expedite the importation of critical medical equipment to avoid potential bottlenecks or supplies being held up unnecessarily.

“We reiterate our call for the government to announce from time to time the total amount of critical equipment available nationwide, including face masks, sanitisers, Covid-19 test kits, PPEs and ventilators,” they said.

Yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said a total of 10 million masks will be brought in from China in stages to make up for their shortage here as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that an agreement has been reached with the Chinese government and efforts to bring in the supply are being managed by the Transport Ministry in cooperation with airlines.



