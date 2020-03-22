Armed Forces arrive to assist cops manning checkpoints, monitor public movement

The Regimen 502 Askar Wataniah from Kem Sungai Buloh arriving at Shah Alam police station to help enforce the movement control order March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, March 22 — Malaysian Armed Forces personnel have been sighted across several district police headquarters in the Klang Valley to assist local law enforcement in manning checkpoints and public movement under the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) which has now entered its fifth day.

Earlier today Malay Mail observed two trucks transporting Armed Force personnel arriving at the Shah Alam police headquarters at 11am.

It is understood that the Shah Alam district police would be assisted by the 502nd Territorial Army Regiment from Sungai Buloh Camp consisting of 30 personnel including one officer.

Immediately after their arrival, every personnel were screened before they were given a briefing by Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib.

Members of Regimen 502 Askar Wataniah from Kem Sungai Buloh grouping at Shah Alam police station March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

According to police, several checkpoints have been identified in Sri Muda, Bukit Jelutong and Seksyen 6 where Armed Forces personnel have been deployed.

When met by reporters, Baharudin said public movement in the city has dwindled since the first day of the MCO.

“What I can summarise is that maybe five to 10 per cent of the public can be seen outdoors. We hope the public understands and know about the seriousness of the hazards posed by Covid-19,” he said.

On Friday, Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Malaysian Armed Forces will deploy on Sunday to assist civilian authorities in enforcing the MCO.

Malaysia entered into the fifth day of the movement restriction order that will last until March 31.

Yesterday, 153 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, bringing the total number to 1,183 nationwide.