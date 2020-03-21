Johoreans working in Singapore try to gather emotional strength after border shut

Commuters take the Woodlands Causeway to Singapore from Johor a day before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, March 21 — The lockdown of Johor’s two land border crossings to Singapore on Wednesday have seen many Malaysians impacted by the move that will last until the end of this month.

Some have made the decision to enter Singapore and seek out temporary accommodation for the next two weeks, forgoing their family and home due to the lockdown of the border.

Others have made the decision to forgo part of their salary and annual leave to be with their family during this time.

For Johorean James Chow, the lockdown saw him rushing home on Tuesday afternoon to pack two-weeks’ worth of clothing and necessities before re-entering the island republic.

“I made the decision to forgo my family in JB as I need the money as I can’t afford a salary cut.

“I am currently staying with my colleague until the end of the month,” said Chow when contacted by Malay Mail on Thursday.

However, after two days, the 37-year-old project manager said he misses his family the most after work hours.

“I miss my family back in JB a lot, especially at dinner time as I’m used to going back to JB for dinner with my wife and newborn son,” said Chow, in reference to his home in Johor Baru.

Chow said video calls have been his regular mode of communication with his family for the past two days.

“It will be a relief for me to go back to JB once this is over. But my other grouse is that will I still need to be self-quarantined once I go back to JB?” he questioned, adding he hoped that a mitigation plan for Malaysians like him in Singapore can be sorted soon.

For Johorean Mohd Ridwan Mustafa, he made the decision to forgo part of his salary and be with his family until the end of this month when the movement control order (MCO) ends and border restrictions ease.

The 35-year-old pest control technician said he will see a reduction of at least S$300 a week, which is about RM910, due to the situation.

“I had the option to continue working in Singapore during the border lockdown. But I opted to forgo my work for two weeks to be with my family during the MCO as my wife and three children need me,” said Mohd Ridwan, who has worked in Singapore for more than eight years.

Mohd Ridwan said he now supplements his income by assisting his wife who prepares packed meals at home.

“Despite making less from my salary, I take it as a temporary setback. For me, my family comes first,” he said.

For Sumita Elendran and her husband, despite having to be apart from their young son, they decided to do what was best by commuting to Singapore to stay in the republic for two weeks, fearing that the current MCO might be extended.

The young couple were also afraid of salary issues, should they choose to remain in Johor, from where they commute daily to work.

The flow cytometrist who works in a clinical research organisation, expressed frustration at what she feels was a last-minute decision which was not very well thought out.

“They could have thought about it better. We know that Malaysia and Singapore Customs Departments are the busiest on the Causeway. How did they even make the decision without acknowledging this?

“My company has been very supportive throughout the ordeal. They in fact learned about it first before me. I usually go to bed early by 9.30pm, as I have to get up early for work.

“My husband and I started getting messages at close to midnight and we kept replying throughout the night. Finally, we discussed and decided to leave for Singapore. If the order is only for two weeks, its fine, but yesterday, the prime minister announced that the order might be prolonged if they cannot control the situation. If such a situation arises say for a month, we cannot survive without our pay,” she said, adding that her company had offered her to either use her annual leave or take unpaid leave if she chooses to remain in Johor.

Sumita said while she misses her son dearly, as she won’t be able to see him for two weeks, she simply cannot stay in Johor without a pay, especially given the flip-flops on policy announcements by the government regarding the MCO.

On March 17, a day before the order came into force, Sumita and her aircraft technician husband packed only their basic essentials, and travelled from Johor Baru into Singapore, braving the traffic congestion.

“Lack of solid information. Last minute information,” Sumita said, adding that a detailed order would have been better, as the pandemonium could have been contained.

She added that some Malaysians she had called to check on the situation, were also in the dark, and were in disbelief that the government would move to enforce the MCO for those working in Singapore, without proper coordination.

Sumita and her colleagues who also travel from Johor Baru into the republic, are the lucky ones whose company managed to find temporary accommodation for the duration of the MCO. Her husband was given accommodation a day later by his employer, owing to the sudden surge in demand, as employers in Singapore scramble to house their stranded workers.

“One thing I truly appreciate about Singapore is, Singapore has been very helpful in every way,” she said.

The Singapore government announced that it would be providing S$50 per worker per day, capped at 14 days, to support employers who may have to bear additional costs, due to the MCO imposed by Putrajaya.

TODAY Online quoted the republic’s Manpower Minister Josephine Teo as saying that about 10,000 Malaysian workers who chose to stay in Singapore since Malaysia announced the MCO on Monday, have also been matched to temporary accommodation there.

Sumita, however, voiced her fullest support for the MCO, as the number of Covid-19 sufferers had increased exponentially, causing worry.

“Our people must understand that the MCO is for a reason. Secondly, we truly need the lockdown as it is very important to break the chain of infection. So, we must be socially responsible.

“I know some Malaysians are having a tough time here, but never mind. What is important is that we have to save our country and the people,” she added.

However, for Singaporean Nur Irwan Ithnin, 36, the situation seems to be the reverse for him as he lives in Taman Perling in Johor Baru with his parents and wife.

Due to Wednesday’s border lockdown in Johor, he will also forgo his work in the island republic to be with his family. He is married to a Malaysian wife with two children.

“My problem is that I just recovered from a normal cough and flu that saw me being self-quarantined for five days.

“I have already told my employers that I will forgo two-weeks of my work due to the border lockdown. Hopefully they will advance me my annual leave allocation in lieu of the situation as not to affect my salary,” said Nur Irwan, who works as a forklift driver in Singapore.

Johor has two land border crossings connecting the state and Singapore.

The main Johor Causeway connects the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar’s CIQ in JB Sentral in Johor Baru to Woodlands in Singapore.

The Second Link Crossing, located in Tanjung Kupang near Gelang Patah, is the second land route connecting the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Complex in Johor to Tuas in Singapore.

It is estimated that more than 300,000 people enter and exit Singapore from Johor via both the Johor Causeway in Johor Baru and the Second Link Crossing on a daily basis, in what can be described as one of the region’s busiest border crossings.

Yesterday, the governments of Malaysia and Singapore announced that they had reached an “in-principle understanding” that Malaysians with work permits may enter the Republic during the MCO.

However, Malaysian workers won’t be allowed to commute across the border daily as they usually do, and so would still be required to secure accommodation for the two-week period.

It is understood that talks are ongoing.