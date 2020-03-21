Covid-19: FT Islamic Religious Council approves RM3.27m to seven hospitals

Datuk Seri Syed Hussein Alhabshee said the aid was in line with the call by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri that the welfare of the poor should be taken care of during the movement control order period. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) today approved RM3.27 million to be allocated to seven hospitals under its jurisdiction.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussein Alhabshee said the allocation was for health and medical equipment at these hospitals following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The aid is in the form of breathing apparatus such as the BIPAP machines (ICU) which costs RM80,000 each, ICU ventilators (RM150,000 each), home ventilators (RM90,000 each) and other equipment costing between RM5,000 to RM20,000 each,” he said in a statement today.

He added that MAIWP also approved an additional special zakat aid to 24,196 asnaf (poor) persons in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Syed Hussein said this aid was in line with the call by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri that the welfare of the poor should be taken care of during the movement control order period.

“Each asnaf person will get RM500 and this will be part of the total zakat fund of RM12.1 million which will be provided in early April,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, Syed Hussein said, MAIWP also brought forward the March monthly zakat aid payments amounting to RM9.67 million to last Thursday (March 19). — Bernama