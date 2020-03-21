Bank Negara: Self-service terminals to be fully operational during MCO

Bank Negara said the daily operating hours for all self-service terminals including ATMs will be restricted from 7am to 10pm. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Financial self-service terminals such as ATMs, cash, cheque and coin deposit machines will be fully operational in accessible locations just like premises and locations not affected by the movement control order (MCO), says Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

However, it said, daily operating hours for all self-service terminals including ATMs will be restricted from 7am to 10pm.

“BNM and all banks have established the necessary infrastructure to ensure that ATMs nationwide continue to be stocked with sufficient cash to meet the needs of all households and businesses during this MCO period,” it said in a list of frequently asked questions released today regarding essential services during the period.

For online banking such as electronic banking, mobile banking, payment card services and cheque processing, it said the services are fully operational while money changing and remittance services are still available at bank branches.

BNM said all financial service providers will be in business as usual in view of the need to ensure social distancing measures are observed during this MCO period for the safety and health of the customers and employees of financial service providers alike.

“The providers of essential financial services that have been approved to operate during this period are banks, development financial institutions, insurance and takaful companies. But, you should expect some disruption or delays in normal branch operations in line with the need to ensure effective crowd containment.

“Some branches may be closed and branches that are open will have limited counter services or reduced operating hours,” it said.

The central bank explained that the usual banking transactions can still be conducted through online or mobile banking and if customers do not have an online account, they can still withdraw and deposit cash, and make fund transfers and bill payments at self-service terminals such as ATMs and cash deposit machines.

“If you do need to make a trip to the bank or insurance company, please do check their websites first to confirm which branches are open, or call their customer service hotlines,” it added. — Bernama