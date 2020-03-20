Telco industry to offer incentives during MCO, says Saifuddin

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia in Putrajaya March 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The telecommunications industry is offering several incentives during the Movement Control Order period from March 18-31 to ensure vital information can be disseminated to the people in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the incentives include unlimited access on calls made to Crisis Preparedness and Relief Centres (CPRC), besides additional lines for the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH) to ensure their agencies operate at an optimum level.

“Telecommunication companies already have their business continuity plans in place to ensure network, online applications and customer services operate as normal despite the nation being faced with the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama