KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Home Ministry has declined to publicly confirm details of the investigation into the attack on the child of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Mohd Rafizi Ramli, citing concerns over ongoing police work.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said public disclosure in Parliament could disrupt efforts to trace suspects linked to the August 13, 2025 incident.

In the incident, Rafizi’s wife and 12-year-old child was accosted at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, after which the child stabbed with a syringe.

Yesterday, Saifuddin also warned that such confirmation could jeopardise the safety of key witnesses involved in the case.

The minister was responding to an oral question raised by Rafizi during the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday.

Rafizi had asked whether information privately conveyed to him on December 1 last year could be confirmed openly in the House.

Saifuddin said the request could not be accommodated under the present circumstances of the investigation.

He nevertheless assured MPs that the ministry would ensure justice is pursued without compromise.

Any developments deemed safe for public disclosure, he added, would be announced later through official statements by the Home Ministry or police.