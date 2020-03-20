Saifuddin sends food for Kuantan UIAM students

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today, presented snack food to students residing at the Kuantan campus hostel of UIAM during the implementation of the MCO. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUANTAN, March 20 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today, presented snack food to students residing at the Kuantan campus hostel of Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM) here during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Saifuddin who is also Indera Mahkota MP delivered the contribution via his special officer Husainuddin Yaakub to Kuantan UIAM deputy director Prof Datuk Dr Ariff Osman who represented the students.

Husainuddin said it is hoped the 300 packets of food items comprising bread, biscuits and cereal drinks would help the affected students who are now confined to their hostel rooms under the MCO to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“The contribution was made after Saifuddin was informed that students have been confined to the hostel during the enforcement of the MCO.

“Nonetheless, the university is providing food to the students and the contribution would help cover their snack time,” he told reporters after handing over the contribution here today.

Members of the public are not allowed to go out without valid reasons during the Movement Control Order duration from March 18 to 31 to prevent the spread o Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Ariff thanked the minister for his contribution and concern for the students.

He advised parents of the students in the hostel, not to worry as UIAM is providing free food to the students twice a day during the MCO period.

Ariff also said the university would be conducting preventive measures including health screening for students who would be returning to the campus after the order has been lifted. — Bernama