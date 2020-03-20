Now, food trucks in KL and Putrajaya to shut down too

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 ― Food truck operators in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya has been asked to shut down their operations temporarily to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa told a press conference today that even though they originally allowed food trucks to operate for takeaways, the crowds that food trucks draw has forced the government to reconsider.

“At first we allowed food trucks to remain in operation as long as the food is packed for takeaways. But from our observation, there’s a lot of food trucks operating in a single premise or location ― causing it to draw big crowds.

“So, our meeting today has decided that food truck operators can no longer run their business temporarily and the operators have agreed to co-operate.

“To this I am thankful,” said Annuar after chairing the Federal Territories first Crisis Management Team meeting on the Covid-19 pandemic.

On whether 24-hour restaurants may retain their hours while the movement control order is in effect, he said this would be decided individually and those that become too crowded may be told to shorten their hours.



He also said a decision would be made later about Ramadan bazaars set to begin next month.



“We will take this up later on. Let us evaluate the present two weeks lockdown but if need be, we will do it. Nothing is more important than health,” said Annuar.



At the same time, he also advised heads of households not to bring their family members when going out to resupply.



He reminded the public that the point of the movement control order is to restrict and avoid contact with the public.



“Yes, we allow you to go buy groceries but please do it alone. Don’t expose your children to it. For the elderly, please get someone who is healthy and young to buy your groceries for you. Don’t do it yourself.



“Children and the elderly are among those vulnerable to the virus,” said Annuar.