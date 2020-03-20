Mais launches Covid-19 fund to help those affected

Passengers wear masks in a Light Rail Transit train in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, March 20 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) today launched Tabung Prihatin Covid-19 to raise money to help those who have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its secretary Dr Ahmad Shahir Makhtar said the money collected through the fund would be used to provide assistance in the form of essential items and food to healthcare workers as well students of higher education institutions in the Klang Valley.

“The funds received would also be used to buy medical equipment and help those affected by the disease.

“The donations made to Tabung Prihatin Covid-19 will also be given tax exemption,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Shahir said those who wish to donate can do so by visiting the Mais official website and clicking on the link.

For further information on Tabung Prihatin Covid-19, the public can contact Mais at 019-2647673 or send an email to [email protected] — Bernama