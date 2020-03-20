Higher Education Ministry gives go-ahead for e-learning

The Higher Education Ministry has given the approval for all higher education institutions to conduct online teaching or e-learning. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) has given the approval for all higher education institutions (IPTs) including public and private universities to conduct online teaching or e-learning.

KPT in a statement today said online teaching could only be conducted if all students have access to lecturers and all infrastructure requirements are in place.

“The ministry is aware of the level of readiness of some higher education institutions, in terms of infrastructure and lecturers as well as those offering programmes via Open and Distance Learning,” wrote the statement.

KPT hoped there would be no issue over connectivity causing some to miss the e-learning session adding that face-to face learning is strictly prohibited. — Bernama