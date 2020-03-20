After Selangor, Penang mulls stimulus package to help residents face Covid-19 shutdown

Chow said the state government could make an announcement on the details of the package sometime next week. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 20 — The Penang state government is weighing a comprehensive stimulus package to help those affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said the state government could make an announcement on the details of the package sometime next week.

“We are working on it. Currently, the state is more focused on GH need,” he said in a text message when asked if Penang planned to emulate Selangor that announced a RM128 million aid package today.

In the “Selangor Cares” stimulus package, the state announced items such as a one-off incentive of RM200 to all healthcare workers in all hospitals in Selangor, exemption of rental for all licensed hawkers and businesses along with a one-off RM500 payout to each affected business and a one-off payout of RM200 for Selangor students who were stranded in their university hostels in Sabah and Sarawak.

Chow previously said the state will provide full support to the Penang government hospitals in terms of ensuring sufficient medical supplies, equipment and test kits.

He said this is to ensure the healthcare providers are well-equipped to fight the spread of Covid-19.

This morning, he announced an early payment of salaries to all civil servants in Penang as a sign of appreciation and to assist them during the MCO period.

“The state government has decided that the salary for March will be paid earlier which is today, on March 20,” he said in his Facebook live message this morning.

He also recorded his gratitude and appreciation to all civil servants in Penang in their efforts to fight the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“From the cleaners to the enforcement officers to those in the essential services, they have not stopped working to serve the people, thank you, “ he said.

He also thanked the teams on duty at the Command Centre of the state’s Covid-19 Special Taskforce have been working around the clock and remained in operations 24 hours daily.

The MCO, in place to stop the spread of Covid-19, is in force until March 31.



