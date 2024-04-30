ALOR SETAR, April 30 — There is no urgent need to build Light Rail Transit (LRT) in Langkawi and the Kedah government should instead give priority to other issues including the water supply problem.

Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar said his party did not see any transport issues on the resort island at the moment, therefore the state government’s focus should be on other issues and problems of the people.

“He (Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor) should looking into the water problem in Kedah, don’t be too busy trying to divert the issue with the construction of the LRT...no offence but first take care of the people’s priority.

“Fix the water problem as it is a priority in the people’s daily needs. He has made too many announcements (projects) before but they did not materialise,” he said when met at his Aidilfitri open house here, today.

He said the work on upgrading the water treatment plant (LRA) in the state, which should be a priority, has also not been completed besides the Kulim International Airport (KXP) construction programme and the race track in Sungai Petani.

Mahfuz added that even though Alor Setar is seen having more traffic congestion than Langkawi, it is also not urgent enough to build an LRT.

“Besides Langkawi is not that big... so let’s give an opportunity to those who are in Langkawi to do some car or van rental business,” he said.

Yesterday, Muhammad Sanusi witnessed the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the state government subsidiary, Permodalan Kedah Berhad (PKB) and the South Korean company, Royal Eco Train Development (RETD) to carry out a study to create an advanced transport system in Langkawi involving the construction of LRT. — Bernama