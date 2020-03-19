No-go for Qing Ming as public advised to skip tomb-sweeping tradition amid Covid-19 shutdown

Malaysians have been asked to refrain from visiting cemeteries for the tomb-sweeping tradition during the Qing Ming festival. ― Pictures by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, March 19 ― Kwong Tong Cemetery Management Kuala Lumpur deputy chairman Lee Chun Kong has suggested that Malaysians should skip the traditional Chinese festival amid the Covid-19 shutdown nationwide.

Lee told Malay Mail that it is safer to “stop all” traditional activities related to the festival to avoid spreading the virus.

“What we advise is to stop all Qing Ming practices such as tomb-sweeping. We do not encourage anyone to come during this time.”

Lee explained that this was his first time experiencing something like this.

“In all the 30 years that I have been working, this has never happened before,” said Lee.

“There has never been a virus or disease outbreak like this. So no one really knows how to handle the situation, which is why we should support the government and follow its rules to stop the spread.”

However, Lee said despite the Movement Control Order issued by the government, some people may still end up visiting cemeteries next week.

Lee said that many were worried that skipping the festival would bring bad luck.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen something like this happen during Qing Ming. So it’s also everyone else’s first too I assume.

“They might be scared to skip it but we don’t advise them to go out. If they still come, what can we do? All we can say is please protect yourself and don’t stay for too long.”

He also recommended that it would be better to leave the elderly and the young at home if you do still plan on visiting the cemetery.

Nirvana Memorial Park general manager Melvyn Laang said the company will prohibit all Qing Ming or cultural related activities, except those related to burials or cremations.

“Basically we are closed. We want to adhere to the government’s instructions, so we think that people should just come after all this blows over.”

He expressed that he felt the Chinese community in Malaysia should be smart about keeping themselves safe during this time and observe the customary rituals during other festivals later in the year.

“Everyone should just stay at home. There are many other festivals on the Chinese calendar, so you can just come next time.”

Other funeral and memorial service companies such as Xiao En have also declared their locations to be closed for Qing Ming.

Qing Ming, also known as All Souls Day or Tomb-Sweeping Day, is a festival that holds special importance to the Chinese community in Malaysia who still practice Confucian rituals, as families gather at cemeteries to pay respect to their ancestors.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin issued the Movement Control Order from March 18 till March 31 to restrict the movement of Malaysians for non-essential needs in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.