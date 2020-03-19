Minister: Employers must pay salaries during Covid-19 shutdown

Commuters wearing face masks are pictured at the KLCC LRT station in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Workers are entitled to their salaries throughout the restriction of movement order currently in effect until March 31, the Human Resources Ministry has said.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan confirmed the matter to Malaysiakini in the form of a graphic that was also retweeted by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Throughout the movement control order period, employers must pay workers salaries and related allowances, unless that allowance is related to attendance or travel,” Saravanan was quoted saying.

Kenyataan Menteri Sumber Manusia berkenaan isu pembayaran gaji dalam tempoh Perintah Kawalan Pergerakan. Tolong share ❣️#Covid19Malaysia #Malaysia@NewsMPB pic.twitter.com/Q2Mq4vZ0EX — Novinthen (@novinthen) March 18, 2020

In the graphic, Saravanan was also quoted saying that employers cannot force workers to use annual leave or go on unpaid leave throughout the period.

Muhyiddin had in a special announcement on Monday said Malaysia will effectively be hitting pause on all non-essential activities for two weeks from tomorrow (March 18) until March 31 to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus under a nationwide movement control order.

This order covers the whole of Malaysia, with a ban on public gatherings including for any religious, sports, social and cultural events except for supermarkets, sundry goods stores, markets and other places selling daily necessities or things that people would need for their day-to-day lives.

This is the first time Malaysia has enforced such an order.