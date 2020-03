Ismail Sabri urged those who attended the recent 'tabligh' gathering at Sri Petaling to come forward and get screened for the Covid-19 virus. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Another 4,000 participants of the tabligh gathering at Masjid Jamek in Sri Petaling have yet to be accounted for, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the police are urging those participants to come forward and undergo testing for the Covid-19 virus.

“I am also requesting them to go to health centres to do check-ups, without having to be sought after by the police,” Ismail said during a press conference.

