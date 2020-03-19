Health D-G: Malaysia has traced 10,650 Sri Petaling mosque’s ‘tabligh’ participants, 513 positive for Covid-19

Noor Hisham said 10,553 of the 'tabligh' congregants that attended the gathering at Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling have been checked, with 513 testing positive. — Picture by Hair Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Malaysia has so far traced 10,650 of the attendees at a mass religious gathering held at the Jamek Sri Petaling mosque here from February 27 to March 1, with 513 of these testing positive for Covid-19 so far, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed today.

Dr Noor Hisham urged other participants of the mass tabligh ijtimak gathering to step forward to undergo health checks by the Health Ministry, underlining the severity of the situation by pointing out that one participant died on March 17 due to the Covid-19 infection.

“#Covid-19: Up until 12 midnight March 19, 2020, 10,553 of the tabligh congregants that attended the gathering at Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling have been checked, 4,986 samples taken and 513 positive.

“One of the tabligh congregants aged 34 has died the day before. The Ministry of Health urges tabligh congregants that have yet to come forward for checks to come forward to be checked by the Ministry of Health,” he wrote in a brief Facebook post today.

Attached to his Facebook post was a breakdown of the statistics on the 10,650 tabligh participants that the Malaysian government has managed to trace as of midnight today, including 659 who have been admitted and 6,627 who have been placed under home surveillance.

Out of the 4,986 samples taken from those checked, 513 of the tabligh participants tested positive for Covid-19, 2,559 tested negative, while the test results for 1,990 samples still pending.

The 513 tabligh participants who tested positive are spread all over Malaysia, with Sabah having the highest number at 91, followed by the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya at 75, Johor (53), Selangor (40), Sarawak (38), Negri Sembilan (33), Kedah (31), Pahang (29), Kelantan, Perak, Penang all with 28 positive cases cases each, Melaka (17), Terengganu (10), Perlis (7), and federal territory Labuan (5).

It was previously reported that an estimated 16,000 individuals participated at the mass religious gathering known as tabligh ijtimak at the Jamek Sri Petaling mosque, including 14,500 Malaysians and the rest from other countries.

Total in Malaysia so far

Based on the latest figures announced yesterday by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Malaysia currently has a total cumulative tally of 790 confirmed Covid-19 cases , including 60 who have fully recovered and discharged as well as two deaths .

MORE TO COME