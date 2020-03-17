Syed Saddiq to defend Bersatu Youth chief post in party polls

Former Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during the ministry’s farewell celebration in Putrajaya March 3, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has offered to contest and defend his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada Youth wing chief’s post in the party’s upcoming elections.

On his Facebook account last night, Syed Saddiq said as a founding member of the party, his offer was part of efforts to save Bersatu from some of its leaders who cooperated with kleptocrats and Umno to form a backdoor government.

“Join our struggle to return to the party to the right path,” Syed Saddiq said.

His posting was accompanied with an old photo of him with party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Though he mentioned no names, the former youth and sports minister was likely referring to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who formed the Perikatan Nasional government alongside Umno, PAS, and other BN component parties.

Syed Saddiq is expected to go up against Bersatu exco member Mohd Muzammil Ismail, as well as his former aid and Youth exco Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for the post.

Yesterday, it was reported that Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir will be throwing down the gauntlet to incumbent Muhyiddin for the position of president.

The party’s election committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar told a press conference that there are no contenders for the party’s chairman post, whose incumbent is Dr Mahathir.