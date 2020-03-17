Covid-19: Movement control order is not curfew order, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the order was implemented for the sake of national security and public safety. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The movement control order announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday is not a curfew order, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the order was implemented for the sake of national security and public safety.

“As such, the public should not spread unverified or fake news which can create uneasiness and worry that the movement control order was similar to a Curfew Order,” he said in a special press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

He said that the order which is imposed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, will take effect from midnight tonight.

Abdul Hamid said panic buying should not be happening as the Prime Minister had given the assurance that there were sufficient supplies and it was not a curfew order which totally prohibited leaving the house. — Bernama