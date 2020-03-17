Another DAP MP in Sarawak hit by Covid-19

Dr Yii said he was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital where he is being quarantined for further monitoring based on the Health Ministry’s standard procedures. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii revealed today that he has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), making him the latest Sarawak federal lawmaker to contract the disease.

Dr Yii was previously in close contact with DAP’s Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, and said he was notified of his test results last night.

“The Health Department have, last night, released the results of the Covid-19 test for both myself and YB Chong Chieng Jen(MP Stampin) which showed that YB Chong Chieng Jen has tested negative(-ve) for the virus, but i have tested positive(+ve) for Covid-19,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page shortly before 11.30am.

Dr Yii said he was admitted late last night to the Sarawak General Hospital where he is being quarantined for further monitoring based on the Health Ministry’s standard procedures.

He said did not show any signs of infection previously and the disease still has not manifested any symptoms in him.

“I am still asymptomatic and in stable condition. The test here in the ward also showed that i have no fever and all Vital Signs are normal.

“I had contact with YB Wong Ling Biu (MP Sarikei) on the 2nd March 2020. However since then, for the past 14 days, I have not shown any symptoms typical of the virus,” he said.

Dr Yii said that the Health Department is also tracing other possible sources of his Covid-19 infection, on top of his contact with Wong.

“The Health Department has given the assurance that all necessary precautions will be taken including to identify and to contact those in close proximity with him for further investigation or test if needed,” he said.

He urged those who had come into contact with him not to panic, but to continue taking the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“I was also informed that I have been asymptomatic for the past 2 weeks, thus the risk of me being highly infectious is much lower. The standard recommendation for all is still to keep social distancing, home quarantine if possible, avoid any unnecessary trips outside and also to maintain good personal hygiene.

“In any case, if anyone, whether they have came into contact with me or not, shows symptoms of the disease, we strongly advise them to seek medical assistance to address their condition,” he said before apologising for the inconvenience caused.

Over the weekend, news of Wong testing positive for Covid-19 was made public and he was confirmed to be at Sibu Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

On Sunday, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen directed all party members and lawmakers who had close contact with Wong in the last 14 days to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Dr Yii had on Sunday said that both he and Chong had undertaken Covid-19 tests despite not showing any symptoms , saying then that he would continue practising the precautionary move of self-isolation.

Wong is said to have attended several political meetings in Kuala Lumpur from February 29 until early March following the political upheaval that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government.



