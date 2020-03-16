Hindu Sangam: No temple annual prayers, no group prayers, no ‘prasadam’ for devotees over Covid-19

In a statement today, MHS said that temples would also not organise ubayams (thanksgiving prayers) and there would be no special prayers during ‘Pradosham’ or ‘Durga Poojai’. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Hindu temples in the country will have to postpone its temple annual prayers or thiruvizha, and group prayers would not be allowed effective tomorrow, the Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) said.

In a statement today, MHS said that temples would also not organise ubayams (thanksgiving prayers) and there would be no special prayers during ‘Pradosham’ or ‘Durga Poojai’.

The former is a special prayer session for Lord Shiva, while the latter is for the Mother Goddess. Both sessions are usually attended by many devotees.

“Theertham, vibuthi, kumkumam and chantanam will not be given to devotees. Prasadam and all other foods will no longer be served to devotees,” the statement read further.

The former items mentioned are often applied on one’s forehead after prayers, while prasadam are usually food items given by the temple priest to devotees.

MHS also advised those aged 65 and above as well as those experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting temples.

“Please cooperate and comply with the instructions of the government, Health Ministry of Malaysia and Malaysia Hindu Sangam,” the statement read.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysia will be under a nationwide movement control order from this Wednesday (March 18) until March 31 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The prime minister said that the government has decided to implement a ‘restriction of movement order’ under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967.

Muhyiddin said this means that all business premises have to be shut down, except for outlets such as supermarkets and grocery stores selling daily essentials.

He said all government and private premises would be closed during the movement control order, except for essential services such as utilities, telecommunications, transport, banking, health, pharmacies, ports, airports, cleaning and food supplies.

Muhyiddin said that the government is aware of the difficulties and troubles that will be faced by Malaysians due to this decision, but stressed that it has to be taken in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 that could cause fatalities.