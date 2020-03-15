GOF nabs 16 Myanmar illegal immigrants

PADANG BESAR, March 15 — A total of 16 Myanmar nationals comprising 11 men, four women and a six-year-old girl were detained in two separate locations here yesterday.

General Operations Force North Brigade commander SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said the first group of five men, two women and the girl were arrested near the Malaysia-Thailand border at about 3.15pm.

He said the second arrest was made near the railway track on the Malaysia-Thailand border involving six men and two women at 6.30pm.

“The illegal immigrants, aged between six and 45, failed to produce valid travel documents,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, the GOF also seized 15 sacks of ketum leaves weighing 350 kg worth RM10,500 in a raid on an unnumbered empty house at Kampung Kolam near here on Friday. — Bernama