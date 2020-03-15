Deputy CM: Sarawak registers 11 new Covid-19 cases

A special task force has been set up to track down over 400 travellers that entered the state through the four main airports between March 2 to 5 from Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters pic

SIBU, March 15 — Sarawak today registered another 11 new positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number to 20 since the first three cases were reported last Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said of the 11 new cases, eight were reported in Miri and one each in Kuching, Bintulu and Sarikei.

“While the eight cases in Miri are linked to the cluster attending the recent religious gathering in Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, we are still identifying the source for Kuching, Bintulu and Sarikei,” he said after visiting the Kemuyang Youth Camp quarantine centre, near here.

He said the state Health Department has been tasked to verify the source.

Uggah also said the identities of all the positive cases are confidential when reporters asked him if a Member of Parliament from Sarikei was among the 11 new cases.

Reports emerged last night that Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu had tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Julau MP Larry Sng posted on his Facebook page last night that he had just got the news that the MP for Sarikei has tested positive for Covid 19.

Sng said he had met the Sarikei MP recently.

“That is why I am now in self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Even though I feel fine and didn’t shake his hands nor speak to him, nonetheless as a precaution I will not be organising any events for the next two weeks,” he said.

Uggah, who is also the state Disaster Management Committee chairman, meanwhile, said the committee has set up a special task force to track down over 400 travellers that entered the state through the four main airports between March 2 to 5 from Kuala Lumpur.

He also reiterated the need for members of the public to observe the highest personal hygiene standards.

“They should wash their hands regularly and observe the social distancing guidelines in public gatherings,” he advised.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Dagang stressed that any gathering of over 50 people should be postponed.