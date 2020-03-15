Covid-19: MM2H counters to close until April 30

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 15 — Effective immediately, all counters at Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) centre on level two and 10 at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture here are closed until April 30 as part of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri in a statement today said the decision was made after taking into account that most of the visitors to the centre were foreigners from various countries.

“This measure is also important in reducing the probability of MM2H personnel being infected with the virus by foreign visitors,” she said.

She said new MM2H applications must be submitted via post while other applications including savings withdrawal or closing out account could be made through email at [email protected]

For applications involving payments at the Immigration counter at MM2H centre, the applicants should make appointments with Immigration officers in advance, she said.

“All new application endorsements will be postponed. Those who have further queries can call the centre at 03-8891 7424,” she added.

Nancy also said the temporary closure of the counters at MM2H centre would not affect the MM2H programme’s related matters as alternative procedures have been put in place.

“The reopening of the counters will be announced later,” she said, adding that her ministry was committed to dealing with the spread of the Covid-19 infection. — Bernama