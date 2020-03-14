Malaysian Bar announces Salim Bashir as its new president

Malaysian Bar released a statement saying that Salim Bashir Bhaskaran, who was formerly the Bar secretary, was elected as president. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Malaysian Bar’s 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) managed to elect office bearers for 2020/2021 today despite a low member turnout.

According to an official statement, Salim Bashir Bhaskaran, who was formerly the Bar secretary, was elected as president. He replaces Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor.

The post of vice-president went to Surindar Singh Chain Singh, while AG Kalidas Krishnan Gnanaprakasam and Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab were appointed secretary and treasurer respectively.

Both the president and treasurer posts were determined by postal ballots.

During the AGM, 12 motions were proposed for consideration, but all were withdrawn by the Bar Council along with the other proposers of the remaining motions, to expedite the AGM due to health concerns stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.

A total of 87 members registered their attendance at the AGM today, which concluded at 12:53pm.