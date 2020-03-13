Azmin: Malaysia, Singapore to enhance cooperation in battling Covid-19 outbreak

Other than health risks, both countries have also been affected by the outbreak with decline in international trade, tourism as well as domestic business sectors.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali suggested that Malaysia and Singapore should enhance their cooperation in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Azmin today received a congratulatory call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Singapore Heng Swee Keat this morning.

“Considering the close geographical proximity and shared borders between Malaysia and Singapore, it is also paramount for both countries to enhance cooperation in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Heng and I exchanged views on how Singapore and Malaysia can work together to enhance our relations as we enter a new phase of closer and more productive cooperation,” Azmin posted on his Twitter account.

Azmin, the former Minister of Economic Affairs in the previous Pakatan Harapan government was appointed as one of four senior ministers in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet last week.

On February 26, Malaysia and Singapore agreed to the Terms of Reference (ToR) under the Joint Working Group (JWG) to further enhance cooperation to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19.

Health Ministry’s Deputy Director-General of Health (Public Health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong and Singapore Health Ministry’s Deputy Secretary (Development) Dr Benjamin Koh led their respective delegations and updated each other on the technical level on the Covid-19 situations in their respective countries, shared existing screening protocols at the two land borders, and began discussions on joint-border cooperation.

Other than health risks, both countries have also been affected by the outbreak with decline in international trade, tourism as well as domestic business sectors.