Sarawak minister pleads with 500 who attended PJ event to report for Covid-19 testing

KUCHING, March 12 — State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian today appealed to about 500 Sarawakians who attended an international religious event at Seri Petaling Mosque in Selangor from February 27 to March 1 to be tested for Covid-19.

He made the appeal on his Facebook page last night after Brunei reported on Monday that one of the attendees was its first confirmed case of Covid-19. It has since reported 10 more cases, all linked to the same event in PJ.

“Please help us to trace the contact of those fellow Sarawakian attending the event for further Covid-19 investigation.

“Stay calm but please help us to let the doctors help you,” he said, referring to several images he had shared together with the post.

Among them was a screenshot of the Sarawak Disaster Information Facebook page that said an estimated 500 Sarawakians had attended the event.

It urged everyone who attended the event or knew of anyone who attended to contact the closest government hospital or district health office.

Dr Sim shared an image shared of religious event which was attended by about 10,000 people.

He said members of the public with the required information can contact: 082-443248 (Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre, Sarawak); 082-276666 (Sarawak General Hospital); 085-420033 (Miri Hospital); 086-255899 (Bintulu Hospital); and 084-343333 (Sibu Hospital).