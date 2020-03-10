Sabah PKR says will still haul up Ranau MP to explain membership status

Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew said she would like Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin to clarify his membership status after some confusion as to whether he is still with PKR or not. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 10 — An hour after Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin was sworn in as a minister in the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, Sabah PKR said it will haul him before its disciplinary board.

Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew said she would like Jonathan to clarify his membership status after some confusion as to whether he is still with PKR or not.

“We will call him to face the disciplinary board sometime next week to explain his status,” she said, adding that there are several other PKR members who are expected to face the board.

When asked whether Jonathan is still part of PKR, Liew smiled and replied, “What do you think?”

She was speaking to reporters after the handing over of donations to the China Consulate here today.

Jonathan, a first time MP, was reported to have been one of 11 MPs who quit PKR early this month with PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to form a government with Umno and PAS, among others.

In an apparent U-turn later, he was said to have told Sabah PKR leaders that he is still with the party, and he had posted on his social media account that he had not left PKR. The post was later taken down.

He has since been unavailable for comment to the media, until yesterday when he posted on social media that he was grateful for the opportunity to take up the post of deputy home minister under the new PN government.

When asked about Jonathan’s appointment, Liew said she hopes his new position will be able to benefit Sabah by solving its many longstanding problems, especially that of illegal immigrants.

“Now that he is in government, he can help solve Sabah’s illegal immigrant woes, study our immigration laws and help see what are the policies that do not benefit Sabah,” she said.

Liew also commended the new Cabinet for the inclusion of several Sabah and Sarawak leaders in its line-up, describing it as “quite good”.