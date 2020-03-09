Muhyiddin leaves Istana Negara after audience with Agong

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen leaving Istana Negara at 12.35pm today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen leaving Istana Negara at 12.35pm today after having an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Muhyiddin was believed to have presented the list of the new Cabinet lineup to His Majesty during the audience, which lasted two hours.

The official car carrying Muhyiddin had entered the Istana Negara through the main gate at 10.47am.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement earlier, said that after getting the consent of His Majesty, the prime minister is expected to announce the new Cabinet lineup at 5pm today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister before Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Negara on March 1.

Al-Sultan Abdullah appointed Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister in accordance with Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama