Prepare White Paper on state’s demands, GPS told

KUCHING, March 8 — Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo today urged the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to come up with a White Paper that will set out a roadmap which lists all the legitimate demands of Sarawakians with respect to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), oil and gas resources and territorial boundaries.



She said the paper must also cover all legislation that has compromised the sovereignty of Sarawak and necessary actions to repeal all such legislations.



“Most important of all, GPS must include the undertaking to have a state-wide consultation process through a referendum to ascertain the wishes of the people after 57 years of the formation of Malaysia,” she told reporters.



“This can be legitimately conducted by the Sarawak government under State List II item 10 of the Inter-Governmental Report 1962,” she added.



Soo said both the previous governments under the Barisan National and Pakatan Harapan had shortchanged the people of Sarawak, and the buck must stop here.



“Now what remains to be answered, can GPS deliver?” she asked, adding that the people of Sarawak shall rise up and declare zero tolerance for political betrayal.



“If the Sarawak government does not listen to the voices of the people and take the window of opportunity to address all the wrongs inflicted upon the people in the past, they shall suffer the consequences in this coming 12th state election,” she warned.



Soo also asked if there are underlying reasons for GPS to join Perikatan Nasional to form a PN+GPS federal government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.



“Is this the ‘Iceberg Theory’ stance of GPS?” she asked in reference to a concept coined by American writer Ernest Hemingway to describe a phenomenon where only a small amount of information is visible and the ‘real’ information is unrevealed or not available.



“Just as only a small part of the iceberg can be seen above water, what is visible presents only a small part of what is actually happening,” Soo said, asking the GPS to reveal what are underneath.



“Will GPS support of PN come with a few surprises and some goodies for Sarawak, but the big question is will it be enough?” she asked.