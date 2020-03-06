Viral message of judges infected by Covid-19 fake, says KL court director

Kuala Lumpur Court director Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin said no one at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex has been infected by Covid-19. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Kuala Lumpur Court director Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin today dismissed as fake a viral WhatsApp message of judges at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex having contracted Covid-19.

“Incorrect information. No one at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex has been infected by Covid-19,” he said in a brief message to reporters who had texted him about the viral news.

Ahmad Kamar, however, confirmed that there was a directive for proceedings on case management and mention cases to be heard in open court. Usually, these proceedings are held in a judge’s chambers.

Bernama found a notice on the door of two courtrooms saying something to this effect: “Following the Covid-19 scare, all lawyers and members of the public attending the High Court are required to wear face masks at all times when dealing with the courts in matters pertaining to hearings, sending documents and other transactions.”

Meanwhile, Bar Council president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that the council had received a copy of an advisory letter dated today, March 6, 2020, signed by Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh on case management and mention cases in open court.

The letter stated that all case management involving attendance of parties in the courts and mention cases in the High Court, Sessions Court and Magistrate’s Courts in peninsular Malaysia should be held in open court.

It also stated that all mediation cases involving the attendance of parties in the courts are postponed pending further notice and that the two directives came into effect from today, March 6.

The letter, addressed to all judges and judicial commissioners of the High Court, Sessions Court and Magistrate’s Court in Peninsular Malaysia, stated that the two directives were issued following consultation with the Chief Justice.

Abdul Fareed also confirmed a notice issued by the Kuala Lumpur Bar Committee stating a member of the Kuala Lumpur Bar tested positive for Covid-19.

The notice that was uploaded on the council Instagram page yesterday stated that the infected person attended the Kuala Lumpur Bar Annual General Meeting on Feb 27.

“The Ministry of Health is aware of the same. Should any member who attended the said annual general meeting exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, kindly seek medical advice,” said the notice. — Bernama