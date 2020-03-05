Swearing-in of Melaka chief minister delayed to March 9

On March 3, Adly Zahari (right) announced that he was officially no longer the chief minister of Melaka. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The swearing-in ceremony for the new Melaka chief minister has been delayed, state secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan announced this evening.

It was slated to take place tomorrow morning in the presence of Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob at his office in Ayer Keroh.

In a brief statement, Hasim said the ceremony will now happen on the afternoon of March 9 at the same venue.

At time of writing, there has been no official confirmation as to who will replace former chief minister Adly Zahari.

On March 3, Adly announced that he was officially no longer the chief minister of Melaka.

In a Facebook post, he said this came after the Melaka Governor rejected his request to dissolve the state assembly.

Adly added that after meeting Mohd Khalil on March 2, it became clear that the recent political realignment in Malaysia meant Pakatan Harapan no longer commanded a majority in the state assembly.

He had recommended that Mohd Khalil dissolve the assembly to make way for a fresh state election but the latter rejected this, according to a statement from the state secretary after the meeting.

The statement said Adly was obliged to resign as he no longer enjoyed the support of the state’s lawmakers and a replacement would be named soon.

Melaka Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced today that all 13 Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblymen pulled out of the coalition to form the state government with the two Bersatu representatives.

He said the BN assemblymen, all from Umno, will instead work with Rembia assemblyman Muhammad Jailani Khamis, who is from PKR, and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who is from DAP.