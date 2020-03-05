Socso says paid out RM4.15b in compensation to contributors in 2019

A Socso employee attends to a customer at Wisma Perkeso in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, March 5 ― The Social Security Organisation (Socso) paid out RM4.15 billion in compensation last year under the Employment Injury Scheme and Invalidity Scheme.

Its chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said of that amount, about RM800 million was paid out to workers involved in accidents while commuting to and from the workplace.

He said the amount showed an increase in payment compared to 2018 which amounted to RM3.707 billion.

“There were 79,676 workplace accidents reported to Socso last year and of that total, 38,142 were commuting accidents,” he told reporters after the launch of the 2020 national-level Socso Safe Driving to Workplace Campaign here today.

Mohammed Azman said in Perak alone, Socso had paid a total of RM46.1 million in compensation to workers involved in accidents.

Meanwhile, he said the Self Employment Social Security Scheme which had been expanded to 19 informal sectors had received a lukewarm response from self-employed workers.

“Of the total 2.8 million self-employed workers in the country, less than 50,000 of them have registered,” he said.

As such, Mohammed Azman called on all food delivery companies and e-hailing companies to make it compulsory for their riders as well as drivers to contribute to the scheme.

E-hailing and taxi drivers were required to register and make contributions under the scheme through Socso effective November 1 last year.

Since Jan 1 this year, Socso has expanded the scheme to 19 informal sectors including agriculture, livestock breeding, forestry, fisheries, manufacturing and construction. ― Bernama