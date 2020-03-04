Felcra board member tests positive for Covid-19, staff ordered to work from home

A vendor sells face masks outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. A member of Felcra Berhad’s board of directors has tested positive for Covid-19, the agency’s chief executive confirmed today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — A member of Felcra Berhad’s board of directors has tested positive for Covid-19, the agency’s chief executive confirmed in a statement today.

Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor said that company staff have also been ordered to work from home, and that all operations at Wisma Felcra in the city centre would cease immediately so that sanitising work can be carried out.

“As the company carries out the necessary measures, all staff at Felcra Berhad are requested to be patient and work together in abiding by prevention steps that are being taken.

“Also, please be informed that all activities and operations at the headquarters have been immediately stopped beginning today, March 4, 2020, until Friday, March 6, 2020, to enable overall cleaning and sanitising work.

“For this, all staff at the headquarters have been ordered to work from home, and for this purpose, all employees are advised not to travel outstation, for ease of communication,” Mohd Nazrul said.

He added that it was business as usual at the agency’s other offices.

Mohd Nazrul said that employees who came into contact with the infected board member have also been identified, and all of them are undergoing a Covid-19 screening at hospitals.

“Right now, they are under self-quarantine, until the hospital issues their screening results,” he added.

