GPS chairman explains why party went for Muhyiddin

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (centre) speaks to reporters after officiating the state-level Interfaith Harmony Week at the Islamic Information Centre in Kuching March 3, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 3 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chose Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister because there was no other option available.

“I know Muhyiddin. Not a personal friend. I know all of them when we were in the Youth movement of the Barisan Nasional. I also know (Datuk Seri) Anwar (Ibrahim).

“So between the two (Muhyiddin and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), I chose Muhyiddin,” Abang Johari told reporters after officiating the state-level Interfaith Harmony Week at the Islamic Information Centre here.

The chief minister said he was at Sungai Asap in Bakun last Sunday when Istana Negara summoned him.

He said he could not be contacted then because there was no cellular service in Sungai Asap, being in a remote area of Sarawak.

“When I saw my handphone, there was a missed call and then I called back. It was around 4pm,” he said, adding that he was asked to decide between Muhyiddin and Dr Mahathir as the prime minister.

He said with the mandate that was given to him by GPS, he informed the Istana Negara that GPS would go for Muhyiddin.

“At about 5pm, the Istana Negara made the announcement,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, said he did not know that there was a deadlock in choosing the prime minister because the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was unable to make a decision.

“But of course, they (Istana Negara) have to wait for the decision from us to break the deadlock. As you know, GPS’sdecision was to save the country because it was in political turmoil.

“Secondly, we also look at the basic struggle of GPS to protect Sarawak’s interest and the Malaysia Agreement 1963(MA63),” he said.

Abang Johari said the political turmoil started because of the infighting among the leaders of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties.

“At one time everyone was thinking that Dr Mahathir should lead the country for the sake of the country. So we support him as the prime minister.

“But then he resigned from Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia), then the party has to replace him. So it decided on Muhyiddin as its candidate.

“Then DAP and PKR were initially with Dr Mahathir, but after seeing the number, the Yang di-Pertuan felt that there was no clear majority.

“Then they (DAP and PKR) turned around and chose Anwar was their candidate for prime minister,” he said, adding that the King has the prerogative under Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution to appoint a member of the Dewan Rakyat as the prime minister.

Asked whether GPS should accept any ministerial positions in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government, Abang Johari said he would see if there is an invitation from the prime minister first.

“Assuming there is an invitation to us, then I will look into it. That is secondary to us. Our priority is to save the country from political instability,” he said.