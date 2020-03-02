MCA: BN played no part in plot to form backdoor government

MCA today insisted that Barisan Nasional was not part of the plot to form a backdoor government. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Barisan Nasional (BN) component party MCA today insisted that BN was not part of the plot to form a backdoor government.

In a statement today, MCA spokesperson Mike Chong said, BN took up the offer to form a new government with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to help save the country from its current worsening state allegedly caused by Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership.

“We are willing to wait until the next general election to give the people a chance to vote again, as we believe the people are evaluating and BN is a better choice than PH.

“Major victory in recent by-elections showed that BN has the support of the people. So did we need to go through the back door as alleged, while the chance for us to come back is so bright in the coming general election?” he said.

He was responding to the public’s accusations over BN’s preference of forming a backdoor government instead of going through the right channels.

He further asserted that the political turmoil currently faced by the country did not start with the BN, but it was PH leaders themselves.

“It should be noted that many voted for PH in the last general election as they were fascinated by the PH manifesto that promised moon and stars. But in the end, it all did not come into fruition.

“So who has exactly is betrayed the people’s mandate?” Chong asked.

He reminded that, while BN prominent figures such as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was currently tried in court, it is the former finance minister Lim Guan Eng that was dismissed from corruption charges.

“Remember how the former finance minister withdrew government aid to TARUC (Tunku Abdul Rahman University College) just because it was founded by MCA?

“The people hope that PH leaders will be able to carry out their duties with transparency and trust, but the former finance minister has been busy politicking.

“BN did not overthrow the PH government, but it was PH who overthrew their own government. So don’t blame others,” he said referring to Lim.