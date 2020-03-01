What’s next for Bersatu? Redzuan hints at house-cleaning, with Youth chief, sec-gen first to go

Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to reporters during a press conference in Cyberjaya October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof has hinted today that several top party posts will be vacated, following a rift over its nomination for the prime minister.

Mohd Redzuan said the party's secretary-general and Youth chief post will be first to be vacated as party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasssin gets sworn-in today as Malaysia's 8th prime minister.

Citing the party's constitution, Mohd Redzuan said absolute power was vested in the party's president to appoint any party post prior to an election.

“I think through the president's wisdom, [he] will bring a motion to replace the secretary-general before any meeting is convene because the statements made by the secretary-general is against the party's discipline and constitution.

“On Syed Saddiq, it seems the [Youth chief] post will be vacated. Since there is a vacancy before the election, all appointments are made by the president,” he told reporters here at Muhyiddin's house.

Presently, Datuk Marzuki Yahya is the party's secretary general and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman the party's yYuth chief.

Syed Saddiq yesterday declared that he would never work with those involved in corruption to form a government, stressing on integrity over issues such as obtaining majority support to be in power.

“Biar mati bermaruah, jangan hidup dijajah,” he concluded, which translates to "it is better to die with dignity rather than to live being colonised."

Mohd Redzuan, who is Alor Gajah MP, also claimed in truth there were only three Bersatu MPs that supported Dr Mahathir, dismissing the six MPs claimed to have pledged their support for the elder statesman.

“The six MP is untrue. What I see is only three people that really is against Muhyiddin. Syed Saddiq, Mukhriz and Mahathir himself,” he said referring to Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir who is also Dr Mahathir's son and Bersatu deputy president.

Asked whether action will be taken against them, Mohd Redzuan said the party's disciplinary board was responsible for it.

Mohd Redzuan also said the time for politicking has long past and therefore the time for rebuilding the country which he described as 'placed under siege' for over a week since the political crisis erupted last Sunday.

He also dismissed the statement on Dr Mahathir still holding the post as party chairman, claiming it was against the party's constitution.

“I urge the secretary-general to stop issuing misleading statements to the rakyat and grassroot members because what he did was against the party's rule," he said.

Previously, Muhyiddin named himself as the acting chairman, claiming Dr Mahathir’s resignation stands despite him being accepted back into the party almost immediately after his resignation.

Marzuki had refuted Muhyiddin's statement as acting chairman, insisting that Dr Mahathir was still the party's chairman.